GALLERY: Businesses and people recognised for their years of service and achievements

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the former Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, couldn’t recognise any individual or group achievements by way of a Mayoral Reception.
However, due to a further easing of restrictions, Cllr Ambrose decided as the then Mayor to hand out certificates to individuals/ businesses on behalf of the Clonmel Borough District in recognition of either their own personal achievement, retirement or indeed their businesses’ length of service.
Full details in this week's Nationalist
It wasn't quite as sunny as this last Sunday for the St Declan's Way walkers but those who endured the rain nonetheless enjoyed the experience.
Nenagh Court: the court heard a driver doing a three-point turn on a Nenagh road collided with another vehicle
