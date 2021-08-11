GALLERY: St Michael's hold a 'Spinathon' fundraiser at Tipperary Town Plaza

St Michael’s AFC held a “Spinathon” on Saturday, July 31 at the Tipperary Town Plaza.
All the players contributed their time in this six-hour event, as did various friends and committee members.
There was a fantastic response from the public with many generous donations on the day.
There is a GoFundMe page in operation to reach a target of €3,000 that hopefully will enable the club to contribute at least €1,000 to three chosen worthy charities; C-Saw Suicide Awareness South Tipp, Circle of Friends and Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.
Thanks to Liam Murphy of LMFR Fitness, for his generous support and for supplying the bikes for the charity “Spinathon” and to his brother Martin who was there helping on the day.
Thanks also to Ian Quinlan Tipperary Town, who supplied the parasols for the event. You can still donate to this very worthy project by checking out the St Michael’s AFC Charity Spinathon GoFundMe Page at www.gofundme.com/f/st-michaels-afc-charity-cycle
