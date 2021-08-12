Plenty on offer to see and do in Tipperary for Heritage Week



With heritage trails, iconic castles, field trips and tours, staycationers and day trippers can immerse themselves in stories from Ireland’s past this Heritage Week in the stunning autumnal surrounds of Tipperary.



Here’s a handy itinerary of Inside Tipps to get you started on your heritage trail:



Walking Historical Tour of Burncourt Situated in the valley of the Galty and Knockmealdown Mountains, Burncourt – a tiny village of just over 130 people is steeped in history. The town claimed its name from the castle just outside the town centre that was burned to its shell during the Cromwellian conquest of Ireland in 1650, later becoming known as ‘Burnt Court’. Join Rose Cleary, archeologist, on the history and excavation of the castle and local historian Neil Donovan will discuss Burncourt and the War of Independence.

When: Sunday 15th August



Birdhill Art Hub - 'At One with Nature' Take a walk along the scenic 2.4km Pollagh Trail in Birdhill, where you’ll take in displays of 50 original works from emerging and professional artists. When: 15th August



Native Animals in the Wild - Art Competition In conjunction with the Birdhill ‘At One with Nature’ trail, children between 5-12 years are invited to embrace National Heritage WILD CHILD day on 18th August. This is an open invitation to local children to come down to Birdhill scenic Pollagh Traill to find inspiration in nature. When: 18th August



Evening bird-ringing demonstration Each year between mid-July and September thousands of swallows preparing for winter migration use Cabragh Wetlands as an overnight roosting site, as the rich biodiversity there provides a pre-flight feast (insects) for all the birdy jet-setters. Visitors can attend to watch as experienced ringers catch and ring some of these swallows so the ecology of the birds may be better understood. This event is suitable for all ages. When: 21st August



Redwood Castle - Native and Non-Native Trees of Ireland This guided walk will discuss the heritage of native and non-native Irish trees in Friars Park, Lorrha.

When: 14th August



Cabragh Wetlands Come and learn about the conservation of The Wetlands. With 15 different habitats including ponds, reed swamps, hedgerows, streams and wildflower meadows. Footpaths and raised walkways as well as a large bird hide, this is an idyllic spot for children to discover the sights and sounds of nature in a safe and child friendly environment. When: 15th August



Dromineer Walking Tour

Join local historian Danny Grace of the Ormond Historical Society on a brand new 2km trail highlighting the historical buildings of Dromineer. All welcome. When: 16th August