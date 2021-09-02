PICTURES: Happy birthday Jimmy! Surprise party for the ultimate clubman in Tipperary

A surprise for the ultimate clubman, Jimmy Tobin of St Michael’s FC, who has celebrated his 75th birthday.
Players and mentors gathered outside Cooke Park recently to offer their good wishes to Jimmy.
Jimmy Tobin has been with St Michael’s all his life, as a player, manager, committee member and club chairman.
He is the current kitman for the club and ensures that all teams are resplendent in their Saints’ gear every week.
A massive thank you to Jimmy for everything he has done for the club. Jimmy celebrated his 75th birthday recently.
Irish Junior International Player, Jimmy Carr, had the pleasure of presenting a cake to Jimmy to mark the occasion.
