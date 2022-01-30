Garda Junior Liasion Officer in Clonmel retires after over four decades of dedicated service

Presentations by the International Policing Association and the Garda Representative Association were made to Garda Aine Donnelly who retired last month after almost 41 years’ service.
At a ceremony at Clonmel Garda Station her colleagues in Clonmel and from south Tipperary paid tribute to Aine as they bid farewell to a much-loved and respected colleague.
Aine made history in June 1981 when she was the first ever ban garda to be appointed to Clonmel Garda Station.
She was one of the longest serving gardaí in the country when she retired.
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.