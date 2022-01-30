Search

01 Feb 2022

Garda Junior Liasion Officer in Clonmel retires after over four decades of dedicated service

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jan 2022 3:48 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Presentations by the International Policing Association and the Garda Representative Association were made to Garda Aine Donnelly who retired last month after almost 41 years’ service.
At a ceremony at Clonmel Garda Station her colleagues in Clonmel and from south Tipperary paid tribute to Aine as they bid farewell to a much-loved and respected colleague.
Aine made history in June 1981 when she was the first ever ban garda to be appointed to Clonmel Garda Station.
She was one of the longest serving gardaí in the country when she retired.

Trailblazer Aine retires after over forty years' dedicated service to An Garda Síochána in Clonmel

