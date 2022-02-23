GALLERY: A very special St Valentine's Day celebration held in Bansha

A wonderful Valentine’s Day afternoon tea party was held in St Martha’s Nursing Home, Bansha, and was really enjoyed by all the residents there.
A special thanks to Kay for the delicious display of food and to the wonderful staff for all their help with the preparations and for decorating the home, which was so full of love for the occasion.
The staff went above and beyond the ‘call of duty’ in ensuring that everything was perfect for the party.
There was also a special birthday on the day with Maureen O’Connor celebrating her 84th birthday.
Best wishes to Maureen on her birthday and she certainly enjoyed the lovely birthday cake.
It was another lovely occasion at St Martha’s and well done to everyone involved in providing the residents with a great celebration for St Valentine’s Day.
Huge congrats to Mairead Murphy, Castlepark, Golden on winning €14,300 in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA club lotto.
Imelda Walsh, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, who has stepped down as Chairperson of North Tippeary IFA, at her final AGM with IFA President Tim Cullinan, and guest speaker Anna May McHugh
Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
