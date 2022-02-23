Search

23 Feb 2022

GALLERY: A very special St Valentine's Day celebration held in Bansha

Lovely!

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

23 Feb 2022 11:05 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A wonderful Valentine’s Day afternoon tea party was held in St Martha’s Nursing Home, Bansha, and was really enjoyed by all the residents there.

A special thanks to Kay for the delicious display of food and to the wonderful staff for all their help with the preparations and for decorating the home, which was so full of love for the occasion.

The staff went above and beyond the ‘call of duty’ in ensuring that everything was perfect for the party.

There was also a special birthday on the day with Maureen O’Connor celebrating her 84th birthday.

Best wishes to Maureen on her birthday and she certainly enjoyed the lovely birthday cake.

It was another lovely occasion at St Martha’s and well done to everyone involved in providing the residents with a great celebration for St Valentine’s Day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media