Pride of place for Abbey students at annual sports awards ceremony

The students at the Abbey, Tipperary Town, took pride of place in the school recently for the annual sports awards ceremony.

The ceremony honoured the students’ sporting achievements from the academic year 2021/22.

At the ceremony several presentations were made relating to the wide variety of sports catered for in the school.

The event is always an eagerly anticipated occasion on the school calendar and this year there was great cause for celebration as the school won no less than eight titles across a number of disciplines including Gaelic football, hurling, soccer, rugby and basketball.

Several students were also honoured with individual player of the year awards as well as the presentation of the prestigious Abbey Sports Star of the Year Award.

These students were acknowledged for how they embraced the ethos of school, and awards were handed out in recognition of how they displayed athletic excellence and skill in their sporting disciplines during the year.

At the event sports master Kieran Hickey welcomed everyone and he highlighted that it was a special event given the level of success achieved by the school during the year.

He acknowledged the students receiving awards for their excellence on the sports field and he emphasised how everyone in the school plays their part in promoting sport and physical activity.

Medals were presented to all winning teams, which included the U19 Munster Senior Football Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain Champions, U19 Munster Rugby O’Gorman Cup Champions, U19 TSDL Schools Cup Champions, U16 Munster Rugby Giles Shield Champions, U16 Basketball South West Regional Champions, U15 Munster Rugby Cleary Cup Champions, U15 County Hurling Hennessy Cup Champions and the U14 Westcourt Cup Champions for 2022.

A particular mention must go to the U14 hurling team and the senior teams that claimed Munster titles in rugby and football with respective captains Evan Slattery, Ben Ryan and Evan Hawkins speaking on behalf of their squads.

On the evening Sports Star of the Year winner Paddy Kennedy of Galbally spoke and thanked the staff and his fellow pupils for what was a successful year in which Paddy claimed titles with the school in Gaelic Football, Soccer and Rugby teams as well as representing the school in Hurling and Golf.

Individual awards were presented across a wide variety of sports and categories including: Abbey Sports Star of the Year 2022- Paddy Kennedy, Senior Footballer of the Year - Paddy Downey, Senior Hurler of the Year - Stephen Dee, Senior Rugby Player of the Year - Conor Farrell, Senior Soccer Player of the Year - Josh Flannery, Senior Basketball Player of the Year - Nedas Petkus, Junior Hurler of the Year - Michael Gleeson, Junior Footballer of the Year - Robbie McGrath, Junior Rugby Player of the Year - Michael Bowes, Junior Basketball Player of the Year - Sean O’Mahony, U15 Hurler of the Year - Darragh O Hora, U15 Footballer of the Year - David Ryan, U15 Rugby player of the Year - Alan Delaney, Second Year Basketball Player of the Year - Bartosz Wawszczyk, U14 Hurler of the Year - Cathal Martin, U14 Footballer of the Year - Jack O’Keefe, First Year Soccer Player of the Year - Denis Cremmins, First Year Rugby Player of the Year - John O’Callaghan, First Year Basketball Player of the Year - David Simaitis.

The evening concluded with a closing address from school principal John Kiely where he paid tribute to the teachers who selflessly coach and supervise students throughout the school year, in the wide array of extra and co-curricular activities offered by the school.

His message to the students was that sports and education can go hand in hand to help students to clear their minds, find balance and enhance their general fitness, thus providing the opportunity to develop leadership, social and communication skills.