GALLERY: Can you spot your child? Hurlers mark a rich GAA tradition in Tipperary schools

Before the country came to a shuddering halt because of the coronavirus national schools in Drangan and Cloneen enjoyed a wonderful day.

Both national schools in Drangan and Cloneen have a rich GAA tradition and it was only fitting that hurling stars Seamus Callanan and Conor Whelan visited with the McCarthy Cup and the U/21 All-Ireland winners also arrived.

The visit of the players and the silverware ensure a memorable day was had by all St.Patrick's National School DRangan

When school is up and running gaelic games are on the agenda of St. Patricks National School Drangan every Friday morning when a GAA Coach visits the school.

Several coaches have done stints over the last 30 years since the first coaches were supervised by one of the greatest footballers of all time

Mick O'Connell of Kerry and All Ireland fame. Local GAA stalwarts and coaches from various other clubs have given their time to help the young

boys and girls develop their skills and go on to represent both club and county all over Tipperary, Munster and Ireland including Croke Park on All-Ireland days.

Both girls and boys hurling and football teams have represented Drangan on Primary schools Co. Finals day in Semple Stadium Thurles.

The most recent coach was Eugene McCormack. Best remembered are Liam O'Dwyer of Carrick Davins and the late Noel Russell of Carrick Swans who also

coached many of the past pupils to reach a Munster Junior Club Hurling Final in 2010. A very popular coach was Johnny Cummins of Ardfinnan and Ballybacon-Grange father of All Ireland goalkeeper Brendan. More recently well known referee Paddy Ivors was a school coach. Phil Lowry of Holycross was also a very popular coach and

was usually assisted by former Co. Tipperary full back Fr. Peter Brennan who was serving as a curate in Drangan and Cloneen at that time. Phil and Fr. Peter usually

were given lunch by the late Mrs. Mary Moroney in Drangan village when the session in Drangan school was over.

Local coaches were Dan Gleeson, Michael Nash and part timer Liam Fitzgerald.

Teachers have also played their part going back to All Ireland minor winner William O'Grady of Killenaule, Mia Treacy from Fethard and more recently Kilkenny man

James Robinson from the Graigue-Ballycallan club and the present Principal Orry Ryan from Gortnahoe. We also pay tribute to the many other teachers who kept the

classes going while their colleagues traveled far and wide looking after school teams all over South, West and Mid Tipperary. Without their assistance and co-operation

our school teams could not have played so many matches and been so successful.

Cloneen National School

When not closed becaus eof the coronavirus gaelic games are on the agenda of Cloneen National School every Friday morning when a GAA Coach visits the school to coach hurling and football

in the School field and sometimes in the neighbouring Anner Park.

Both girls and boys hurling and football teams have represented Cloneen on Primary Schools Co. Finals day in Semple Stadium Thurles.

The most recent coach was Eugene McCormack, other locals were Dan Gleeson, Michael Nash and part timer Liam Fitzgerald. Best remembered are Liam O'Dwyer of Carrick Davins and the late Noel Russell of Carrick Swans RIP who also coached many past pupils to reach a Munster Junior Club Hurling Final in 2010. Well known referee Paddy Ivors of Ballingarry was also a recent and popular coach. A very popular coach was

Johnny Cummins of Ardfinnan and Ballybacon-Grange father of All-Ireland goalkeeper Brendan. Also coaching was Phil Lowry of Holycross who was usually

assisted by former Co. Tipperary full back Fr. Peter Brennan who was serving as a Curate in Drangan and Cloneen at that time. Phil and Fr. Peter were usually

given lunch by Mrs. Betty McGrath in Cloneen village when the session in Cloneen school was over.

Teachers have also played their part going back to the late Eddie O'Neill RIP and Seamus Ahessy RIP and more recently Eamon McCormack of Moneygall and

Elaine Murphy of Kilmanagh Co. Kilkenny and at present Jerry Kelly of Killenaule. We also pay tribute to the many other teachers who kept the classes going while their colleagues traveled near and far looking

after school teams all over South, West and Mid Tipperary. Without their help and co-operation the school teams could not have played so many matches

and been so successful.