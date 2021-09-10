Gallery: Tipperary students collect their Leaving Certificate results

More News
The outstanding Barbershop Quartet, Four in a Bar will perform on Friday September 10 and the folk singer, Sibéal Ní Chasaide accompanied by her father, Odhrán Ó Casaide on violin on Saturday
Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.
Irish Community Air Ambulance pilot Tony McAleer with children from St Brendan's National School, Rathcoole at the start of Air Ambulance Week
