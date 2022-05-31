Dundrum Athletics Club picture gallery

The Ardmore 5 Mile was held on Friday, May 27.
It was a lovely sunny evening for the race in the coastal village in Co Waterford. We had one athlete compete. Tish Ryan was 36th in a new PB time of 33:14 and was 1st O40. Well done to Tish who is winning a lot of races in her age category.
Full Dundrum AC notes in this week's Tipperary Star, page 56.
A survey carried out by FRS Recruitment points to lack of info on salary as being a big turn off for potential staff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.