Chinese businessman pays tribute to Deputy Michael Lowry for work in securing Bord na Mona plant at Littleton

A presentation has been made to Deputy Lowry in recognition of his work with the project

At the request of Sabrina Integrated Services Limited (SIS), Michael Lowry T.D., met with Sherman Ma and officials in Littleton to review progress at the site in advance of Fridays Official Launch of its New Plastics Recycling Facility.

Mr Ma expressed his huge appreciation to Deputy Lowry for his work in helping to secure the former Bord na Mona plant at Littleton for the exciting new business which is running in partnership with AES, a subsidiary of Bord na Mona.

And, Mr Ma and his wife Lucy Li made a presentation to Deputy Lowry in appreciation of his support and assistance on the Littleton project.

Up to 120 jobs are expected to be created at the plant over the next three years, starting with 40 jobs immediately.

The photos show Sherman Ma, Michael Lowry T.D & Eddie O'Loughlin (Project Manager), while Tommy McGuire (General Manager), Lucy Li, Michael Lowry T.D., & Sherman Ma (Founder SIS) are featured in another image.