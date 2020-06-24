PROPERTY: Take a tour of this immaculate traditional cottage on the market in Tipperary

This immaculate traditional cottage is now on the market in Tipperary for a very attractive price.

On Ciamaltha Road in Nenagh, the beautiful three bedroom family home is on the market for €139,950.

Located in a sought after residential area, it is just walking distance from Nenagh town centre.

Beautifully decorated throughout and with an ideal garden area to the rear, the house is in immaculate condition.

The living room has a solid timber floor and feature stone fireplace with solid fuel stove. The kitchen / dining room is at the rear of the property with a laminate timber floor, fully fitted kitchen units.

The house is ready for immediate occupation without any additional outlay

