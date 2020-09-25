Last chance to make submissions on Clonmel public realm plan

A member of the Clonmel Town Forum has called on the public to have their say on the proposed public realm plan for Clonmel.

Dear Friend,

This Friday 25th September at 4.30pm is the deadline for your chance to have a say on the Public Realm Plan for Clonmel which you can open on the link below. Lots of good stuff in it, but some not so good. Like the proposal to cut down all the existing trees in O'Connell and Gladstone streets and start again with 'low maintenance' specimens. A growing number of people are asking 'Why?' The answer seems to be that the team of engineers who came up with the plan didn't consider the value of these beautiful semi mature trees, many of them beautiful broadleaf specimens. They took the view that they had money to spend and a blank canvas to work on...

Yes, a few of the trees are in poor health, for example the mountain ash in O'Connell street, but the rest are flourishing!



If you agree that we should save the trees, then exercise your right to object! The Part 8 planning process is a democratic one, so the more people who submit their ideas the better...



If you agree with me, then either send an email to clonmelpart8@tipperarycoco.ie stating that you would like the trees to be retained or go into the council website and use this link clonmel public realm to fill in a very user friendly questionaire on the new plan:





Oh, and if you think we should have better cycling and walking facilities too, this is your chance to request them. The current plan doesn't have cycle lanes!!



By Alan Moore, a member of Town Forum and Suircan Community Forum

