Clonmel German students rewarded for putting in the extra work

Clonmel High School students were rewarded for their hard work recently when they received their results in an Internationally recognised exam of German language ability - The Zertifikat Deutsch.

Twenty-eight students attended an extra class in German after school to prepare for the exam which consisted of four components - written, oral, aural and reading.

The group was made up of Transition Year students and 5th year students and after months of preparation the students were thrilled when they received their very high results.

This exam is recognised all over Europe and allows the students to work to a certain standard using the German language in any European country.

The students were very lucky to have an Austrian Assistant, Lena Steffl, to help them prepare for this exam.

German teacher, Martina O’Reilly, commended the students on their motivation and willingness to gain a further qualification in the German language and added that this is a great addition to their CVs when applying for jobs as they progress through their lives.

Principal Karen Steenson has said she is extremely proud of the achievements of the students and congratulated each and every one of them for giving up their free time to further their education.

