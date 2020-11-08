Barry family applaud community spirit that made their Dundrum dream home a reality

The family of a young man who died four months after being diagnosed with cancer before he could fulfil his ambition to finish a dream home for his wife and children have said the support of the community has meant the world to them.

Sinead Barry, her daughters Nicole and Keeva and son Rowan, are now living in the home outside Dundrum thanks to the remarkable spirit of generosity shown by so many people. “The community spirit was just amazing. We can never thank people enough,” said Martin Barry.

His brother Michael died at the age of 34 in February 2019.

His wish was to finish a dream home for his family and following his tragic passing a team of 125 volunteers stepped in to finish what Michael had started.

The incredible outpouring of goodwill towards the Barry family was captured in the RTÉ DIY SOS programme presented by Baz Ashmawy - which was broadcast recently.

“There has been a massive reaction to the RTÉ programme. We were just delighted that the programme managed to show how such a wonderful group of people came together to help out our family. It was amazing,” said Martin.

Before the work on the Barry home started DIY SOS put out an appeal for volunteers and the response was massive.

There was a real sense of privilege for all the volunteers to take up work where this talented tradesman left off by completing Michael’s life’s goal for Sinead and their three children.

The experts provided their work and craftsmanship for free, ensuring that Sinead was able to immediately move in to the beautiful house that Michael had spent years labouring on.

Sinead said: “I left a building site and I opened the door to our home. I was blown away.

“It felt loved and lived in immediately. I was dumbfounded. I had no words. Everything was thought of - down to the plates and cups.

“Michael was so particular about everything he did and no one could do it like he would. Yet, I think they did. I know he’d love every last detail and he couldn’t have done better himself.

“It’s so special and unique and feels as though Michael is part of it throughout. You can see him throughout the house. I feel as though he’s here.

“There are details I notice that feel like Michael did them, even though he didn’t. It’s like they thought of him throughout,” said Sinead.

The airing of the programme was an emotional occasion for the Barry family.

“We always thought Michael would pull through. Before he died Michael had started the house. After he passed away my mother Kathleen hated even looking at it, she even avoided the road. Like us all now she is very proud of the fact that the house is finished and she started coming back to the house when Sinead and the kids moved in,” said Martin.

“They packed so much into the one hour on RTÉ. We just hope it reflected the enormous sacrifice of so many volunteers and how deeply appreciative we as a family are of all of them,” said Martin.

“It would have been very easy to let it go, the house could have become derelict and left there and that would have been very depressing. We are all absolutely delighted that Michael’s dream home is now a reality,” he said.

Sinead, from Cappawhite met local boy Michael Barry when she was 19-years-old. It took just one date to the cinema and they were inseparable. They settled down and started their family life together.

As their family grew, so did their hopes of a home of their own.

They found a lovely site to build their dream home in 2014 and raise their children outside of the village of Dundrum. Not wanting to burden themselves with a mortgage, they used any savings or extra money at the end of each month to chip away at each job that needed to be done.

Michael was the breadwinner and worked locally as a steel erector, but as a talented wood turner and craftsman he undertook much of the work in the house himself, sacrificing his evenings and weekend.

As a family, all their time, hopes and dreams were pumped into the house.

And when they felt that pinch of sacrifice, they would remind each other how “once they are in the house they would start living properly”.

Finally they reached a decision to apply for a small loan to complete the house, as they were rapidly outgrowing their rented cottage.

But in the end, they never got to apply for that loan.

After complaining of vision problems in his eye over Christmas 2018, Michael was admitted to hospital the following January. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour and further tests diagnosed it as Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma.

Subsequent scans revealed the disease had spread to his back, liver and lungs.

In a matter of weeks Michael’s health deteriorated rapidly. He slipped into a coma on March 23 and passed away surrounded by Sinead and family.

In September 2019 the DIY SOS team intervened and in a period of nine days an army of volunteers finished off Michael’s dream home.

The DIY SOS programme broadcast recently captured the remarkable story of a wonderful community who came together to make Michael’s dream a reality for his wife Sinead and their three children.

