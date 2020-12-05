Campaign group maintain their push for cycle lanes on roadworks on approach road to Clonmel

The campaign to provide cycle lanes for cyclists in new roadworks on the Dungarvan approach road to Clonmel is ongoing.

A further Zoom meeting was held on November 20 with Waterford County Council, chaired by Mattie McGrath TD, to discuss provision for cyclists on the newly built Fingerpost roadworks on the Dungarvan Road.

In attendance were Gabriel Hynes, senior engineer with Waterford County Council and members of the campaign group from Clonmel.

The group has been requesting that cycle lanes be fitted to the verges of the new roadway.

Mr Hynes suggested a compromise solution whereby the new footpath can be shared by pedestrians and those cyclists who choose to use it.

He feels that other cyclists will use the new road and roundabout without problems.

The campaign group continue to maintain that the new road missed an opportunity to provide cycling infrastructure on this important route which links Clonmel with key amenity areas such as the Carey’s Castle woodlands, and that this should be rectified.

Furthermore they argue that all new road developments should cater for cyclists in the future in line with both Government policy and local development plans.

FINGERPOST CAMPAIGN

An agreement was reached that a further review of the new road layout would take place in the first quarter of 2021 at which point users of the road will have an opportunity to share their experiences with Waterford County Council officials and discuss any necessary changes at that point.

Martin Moore, one of the Fingerpost Campaign Group and an organiser of the annual Comeragh Tour event, was hit by a car on the Dungarvan road two years ago. He sustained fractures to his right arm.

He is convinced that facilities for cyclists need to be improved throughout our road system to encourage commuters, school children and sports riders of all ages and abilities.