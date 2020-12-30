Tipperary swim in pictures: Lough Derg fundraiser held over Christmas season

The Christmas Day swim in Youghal Quay on Lough Derg normally attracts a large gathering of people who are willing to take a festive dip in aid of charity.

However, due to the Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, the swim could not go ahead as normal this year. But that did not deter those who availed of the organisers decision to allow people make a splash anywhere in Ireland or around the world and post it to the Youghal Arra Christmas Swim Facebook page.

This year's swim is in aid of North Tipperary Hospice Movement and Suamihneas cancer services, and you can dive into the water up to January 3 and make a donation on their GoFundMe link at http://gf.me/u/zbqma7

The organisers ask everybody to be mindful of weather and water conditions and not to swim alone.