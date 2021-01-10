Tipperary and worldwide GAA community mourns the passing of hurling legend Theo English

Tipperary and the worldwide GAA community were plunged into mourning this morning Sunday (January 10) at the passing of five time All-Ireland hurling medal winner and one of the true hurling legends Theo English.

Theo, who celebrated his 90th birthday in July, passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital.

He was the midfield general of the greatest ever Tipperary hurling team and was named on the Tipperary team of the Century.

Theo English lived an extraordinary life, a life dominated by his love of hurling and his home village of Marlfield.At the very heart of a distinguished hurling career was his pride of place of his beloved Marlfield.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, sons Theo,John and Conor and daughter Siobhan.