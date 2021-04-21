Picture Gallery: First vaccinations at Nenagh Vaccination Centre Opening Day

The Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centre opened today in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

The centre, along with one in the West County Hotel, Ennis, will open on a phased basis, scaling up in line with availability of vaccines.

Along with the centre at the Radisson Blu Limerick, the facilities form a tripartite vaccination network to accelerate the delivery of Covid-19 vaccine in the Mid-West.

Activity at the Nenagh centre commences with the 65 to 69-year-old group who have been registering in considerable numbers since the opening of the HSE online registration portal last Thursday.