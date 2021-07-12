Young stars of Clonmel Celtic FC in action

Clonmel Celtic FC
The clubs under 7s and under 9s were in action over the weekend.
Clonmel Celtic FC Under 7s played their first games for Clonmel Celtic when they travelled to Burncourt for games against Shanbally Utd. Thanks to Shanbally Utd for a lovely morning's football.
The c lubs Under 9s who also had their first blitz of the season when they welcomed teams from Cahir and Clerihan to Clonmel.
