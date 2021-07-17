Gallery: Memorial unveiled in Sologhead to mark the centenary of the Truce

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

See all the images from the day right here

Sunday July 11 was a special day in the parish of Sologhead in west Tipperary as a memorial was unveiled commemorating 100 years since the Anglo Irish Truce was invoked.


July 11, 1921 was an historic day for Ireland and the memorial commemorating the centenary of that historic day was organised by the Third Tipperary Old IRA Commemoration Committee and unveiled by Maureen Ahearn, grand daughter of Maurice McGrath, Deputy OC Flying Column, 6th Batalion.


The memorial sits proudly now in Sologhead and as part of the commemoration a wreath was laid by Joe O'Connell, Treasurer of the Third Tipperary Old IRA Commemoration Committee, while a decade of the Rosary was led by Pat Hogan, grandson of Comdt. Con Moloney.


Former County GAA Board Chairman, Con Hogan, deputising for Seamus Leahy, delivered a very informative oration for those present which was thoroughly enjoyable and in keeping with the spirit of the event. And, the Proclamation was read by Kevin O'Reilly who deputised for Michael Moroney.


A piper was on hand too to add to the poignancy of the event which is regarded as being very important in the marking of history in county Tipperary.


There have been many commemorations of various events in the county over the last twelve- eighteen months and this latest one in Sologhead is very significant in that it reminds everyone of the truce which was fashioned after a very troubled and bloody time in Irish history.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie