Gallery: Memorial unveiled in Sologhead to mark the centenary of the Truce

See all the images from the day right here

Sunday July 11 was a special day in the parish of Sologhead in west Tipperary as a memorial was unveiled commemorating 100 years since the Anglo Irish Truce was invoked.



July 11, 1921 was an historic day for Ireland and the memorial commemorating the centenary of that historic day was organised by the Third Tipperary Old IRA Commemoration Committee and unveiled by Maureen Ahearn, grand daughter of Maurice McGrath, Deputy OC Flying Column, 6th Batalion.



The memorial sits proudly now in Sologhead and as part of the commemoration a wreath was laid by Joe O'Connell, Treasurer of the Third Tipperary Old IRA Commemoration Committee, while a decade of the Rosary was led by Pat Hogan, grandson of Comdt. Con Moloney.



Former County GAA Board Chairman, Con Hogan, deputising for Seamus Leahy, delivered a very informative oration for those present which was thoroughly enjoyable and in keeping with the spirit of the event. And, the Proclamation was read by Kevin O'Reilly who deputised for Michael Moroney.



A piper was on hand too to add to the poignancy of the event which is regarded as being very important in the marking of history in county Tipperary.



There have been many commemorations of various events in the county over the last twelve- eighteen months and this latest one in Sologhead is very significant in that it reminds everyone of the truce which was fashioned after a very troubled and bloody time in Irish history.