Lots of selection at final Munster Property Aucton on November 29

The Munster Property Auction will hold their final public auction event of the year on Thursday November 29 at 7pm in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork. The auction will offer an array of properties from across Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

Patrick Convey from The Munster Property Auction noted there has been a significant increase in enquiry levels with many people hoping to purchase before end of the year. The Munster Property Auction have held four successful public auctions so far this year, with an 90% sold rate and are predicting the final auction of 2018 to reach a similar result. Mr. Convey has said “our upcoming auction will give buyers the opportunity to purchase their property of interest before the end of the year. Our legal team work with the solicitors to have the legal packs prepared for auction which avoids prolonged waiting periods after the sale is agreed. This gives buyer’s confidence to put forward their offers knowing if they are successful, they can move quickly on the sale. Viewings are still available so please contact the auction team to arrange at the earliest opportunity.” In addition to the company’s public auction events they also hold ongoing online auctions at www.munsterpropertyauction.ie.

Some properties of note are:

Coopers Public House & Off Licence, Clonmel, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €300,000 in partnership with P.J Broderick Auctioneers.

This substantial public house and off licence spans c. 3000 sq.ft (including c. 970 sq.ft off licence) with private car park. The property is ideally located beside Clonmel Train Station at Thomas Street, Clonmel on a profile site. The business premises is in overall good condition however the overhead accommodation requires refurbishment. The entire property is currently leased at €26,000 per annum.

Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €90,000 in partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers.

This is a fine period 'station house' residence located at the Limerick Junction, Tipperary. Limerick Junction is a main rail interchange hub 5km outside of Tipperary Town and 35kim to Limerick City. The property stands on c. 0.4 acres and requires upgrading, will ideal suit someone looking for a DIY project

Milltown, Solohead, Monard, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €80,000 in partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers.

This is a well apportioned 3 bed residence in excellent condition standing on just under 1 acre. This property is excellently presented with cut stone out buildings adjacent to the property. This picturesque and characterful property is located just off the N24 Tipperary to Limerick Road, 7.5km from Tipperary Town and all its amenities.

Unit 3 Lower Gate Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €25,000 in partnership with Maher Auctioneers.

Substantial retail unit of c. 1200 sq. ft located in Courtyard of Lower Gate Mixed Use Development in the heart of Cashel. The unit would suit many uses for an owner occupier or make an ideal investment property.

