PICTURE GALLERY: Stunning Victorian mansion set on 25 acres for sale in Tipperary for €2.65m

A stunning Victorian mansion set on 25 acres and overlooking the shores of Dromineer Bay in North Tipperary has come on the market with an asking price of €2,650,000.

Kilteelagh House, built circa 1863, comprises two storeys of accommodation over a small basement level.

The property, which extends to 10,904 square feet, boasts eight spacious bedrooms and five reception rooms. Upon entering, guests are welcomed into a fine reception hall which links to an inner stair hall and interconnecting doors to the study, drawing room and dining room.

Each room boasts marble chimney pieces and decorative ceiling cornices while the larger drawing room has a raised plinth seating area with commanding lake views.

The kitchen is adjacent to the family room and occupies three former rooms that now openly interconnect to create a modern open plan style kitchen, albeit with period character and an open fireplace. A generous landing hall on the first floor leads to all the principal bedrooms.

The master bedroom suite boasts magnificent lake views from a bow or bay window, a dressing room and a bathroom. There are four further large principal bedrooms on the first floor and two bathrooms and another bedroom on the ground floor.

A courtyard apartment on the lower ground floor provides two further bedrooms.

The studio, situated in the courtyard immediately behind the house, includes an artist’s studio, gym and games rooms and interconnects to the house ground floor from the upper level.

Grounds

Outside, the grounds include a substantial boat house, a stabling block and machinery shed.

Approached from the south an impressive arched entrance with electric security gates leads through post and railed parkland to a gravelled forecourt in front of the house.

The gardens surrounding the house retain the original Victorian design with numerous magnificent mature shrubs and trees.

There is a seamless link to the wider parkland meadows and to Lough Derg itself.

The house enjoys a remarkable position on Lough Derg within glorious private grounds with easy access to Lough Derg and Dromineer Village.

Overview

Contact: Sherry Fitzgerald

Asking Price: €2,650,000