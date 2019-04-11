SLIDESHOW: Tipperary schools shine at student enterprise competition

Ten teenage entrepreneurs from three Tipperary schools have earned their place at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals in Croke Park on Friday, May 3.

In the junior category, the students representing Tipperary at the National Finals in Croke Park are: Ada Hennessy, Anniemae Walsh, Hazel Brennan, Molly O’Brien with their project 'Me, Myself and I' from the Presentation Clonmel.

In the Intermediate Category, Anna Sheahan and Nermine Lounis of 'Boo Tooth' from Coláiste Dún Íascaigh, Cahir will be representing the county in Croke Park.

In the Senior Category of the competition, Tipperary will be represented by Rosie Flaherty, Sinead Bond, Emma Reilly, Erin Le Blanc, Brid Moynihan from Loreto Clonmel with their project 'Plugpics.'

Speaking at the county final, Ita Horan of Local Enterprise Office Tipperary congratulated the students, saying: “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Tipperary with over 1800 students from 26 local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck in Croke Park.”

She continued: “What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers”.