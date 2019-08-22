PHOTO GALLERY: Leaving Cert results day at Presentation Ballingarry

The long wait was over and principal Ms. Cahill together with deputy principal, Mr Brian Moran congratulated students as they collected their results last Tuesday morning.

Excitement grew as students opened their envelopes and realised that the years of hard work had paid off.

A number of students got over 500 points and students who opted for the LCA option were thrilled with their distinctions.

There are many avenues open to the class of 2019 and we wish each one every happiness and continued success.