Standing ovations for Thurles CBS musical The Greatest Show

Well done to the cast and crew of Thurles CBS who were involved in this year’s hugely successful school musical The Greatest Show.

Credit in particular to the musical director Ms Ryan-Preston, the directors Ms Lloyd and Ms Slattery, and to all the staff and students who helped with stage design and construction, choreography, costumes, orchestra, props, make-up, programmes, backstage and in the box office.

The show attracted huge crowds and they were entertained by great performances from, among others, Darragh McCahey, Gavin O’Shaughnessy, Daniel McCahey, Antonia Kevin, Rosie Bell, Ella Murphy, Daniel Murphy and Josh O’Connor.

A special thanks also to the Parents’ Council for all their support and to Pierce Murphy for helping out backstage. Well done to everyone involved in this production.