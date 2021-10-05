Kilfeacle Tennis Club celebrates opening of refurbished courts

Kilfeacle Community Tennis Club recently officially opened their newly resurfaced courts and upgraded LED floodlighting.

Founded in 1985, KCTC is a thriving rural tennis club boasting almost 350 members.

They are unique as a community club and aim to provide a social outlet as much as a recreational facility.

It was terrific to see so many attend on the opening night and everyone agreed that the facilities are state-of-the-art.

The outgoing Chairman, Declan Keaty, and outgoing President, James Coman, both spoke on the night.

Both expressed their gratitude and acknowledged those, past and present, who have worked so hard to get KCTC to where it is today as the club continues to grow from strength to strength.

Many thanks to Cllr Michael Fitzgerald and Deputy Michael Lowry for speaking on the night and for their support.

Thanks to Fr Pat Coffey for his blessing and for his attendance.

Catering on the night was provided by Slice in Golden and lots of tennis was played to everyone’s enjoyment. The club offers so much to the community and its members and are very fortunate to have such a hard working committee and an enthusiastic membership body.

A special thanks to outgoing Chairman, Declan Keaty, and outgoing President, James Coman, for all they have achieved during their tenure.

They both have worked so diligently in their roles and have contributed so much and everyone at the club is very grateful.

Thankfully they won’t be going too far as they will continue on as valued committee members. Best wishes to incoming Chairman, Eamon Dalton, and incoming President, Elizabeth Hayes, who are both wished every success in their new roles.