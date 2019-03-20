Back to the 70’s and 80’s for St Patrick’s Day parade in Templemore

Templemore was a hive of activity on Sunday morning with the town preparing to host its annual St Patrick’s Day parade and the U21 footballers gearing up for a county final.

Despite a bitterly cold morning neighbours from near and far lined the streets to greet some stars of the 70s and 80s and cheer on local schools, clubs, organisations and the Tomas McDonagh Pipe Band to name but a few.

Bill and Anna Corcoran were an extremely popular choice of Grand Marshals and they led the colourful and energetic 43rd annual parade through the streets of Templemore.

Shouts of ‘salut’ and ‘bonjourno’ greeted our French and Italian guests from Premilhat and Potenza Picena who made the annual pilgrimage to Tipperary for our parade. The crowds were also taken back to the 70s and 80s with the Ghostbusters, Jaws, rock band Queen, and Abba making their way through the square and up Main Street.

The Committee would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the parade especially the children, and particular thanks to all those people who turn out year after year to support the parade. Thanks also to Our Lady’s Secondary School pupils for providing the music at the blessing of the shamrock in the Templemore Arms on Saturday evening. Fr Hayes and Charlie Wallace officiated at the popular annual ceremony.

The committee is small in number and works tirelessly every year to ‘get the show on the road’. There are many people across the parish who play big and small roles and sincere thanks is expressed to all those who answered the call for help on the morning for the last minute preparations to the route. Special thanks go to the Centenary Co-Op for use of their truck every year; to Michael Finn for transporting the barriers; to Dan Ward & staff; Myles McMorrow (MC par excellence!), Adrian Foley, all the volunteers, local council members and gardaí for their help. Special thanks are extended to local businesses for their financial contributions, those who supported our Table Quiz and Church Gate Collection.

A tribute was also paid on the day to one of the parade’s stalwart volunteers throughout the years, Helen McMorrow, who passed away recently.

Congratulations to all the winners on the day, it was great to have so many participants – community spirit is alive and well.

Winners

Thanks also to our judges who produced the following winners:

Overall Winners:

1st prize: St Colmcille’s Boys School

2nd: Our Lady’s Secondary School

3rd: Moyne National School

Best Window Display: Centenary Co-Op.

Other Winners:

Templemore Montessori School, St Mary’s Pre-School, Templemore Youth Project, Active Retired Association, Boxing Club, Templemore Tiny Tots.