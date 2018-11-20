A great week for Positive Ageing in Tipperary

Thurles put on an action packed positive ageing week, involving record numbers of people from Thurles and the surrounding areas.

Cabragh Wetlands was full to the brim to hear the Derrynaflan Ceile Band, the Cabragh Warblers and Pauline’s Sean-Nos dancing. Flan Quigney sang a wonderful song about a pig! Maureen Ely said “It was a marvellous day, and everyone really enjoyed it. Couldn’t get over the crowd and there was lots of dancing.”

People enjoyed hot scones and tea at O’Gormans in Bohernacrusha after a visit to Cormackstown Heritage Centre. Donal Horgan, Duty Manager at Thurles Leisure Centre, presented at Thurles Library “Ageing Well and the Benefits of Exercise”. Donal says he has since had a good uptake of aqua aerobics at the pool (those that attended the talk were given a free pool session), and that people can avail of a free pass for chair exercise classes.

The Tea Dance and Mass at the Anner Hotel was well attended, and residents from The Community Hospital of Assumption, Padre Pio Nursing Home and the Ardeen Nursing Home were in attendance, as well as many many more from the wider community.

The Trip Around Tipp was fully booked, and people enjoyed the stories and viewing the Sheila Na Gig in Fethard’s old town walls, plus a revealing trip to the Fethard Horse Experience, which featured Jasper Murphy, owner of McCarthy’s Pub Fethard, where everyone took coffee.

The trip ended at Ormonde Castle in Carrick on Suir, and Jimmy Duggan informed and entertained the crowd throughout the journey.

The landscape art class from Mary Finn at Thurles Library was also at capacity.

Charity ‘Successful Ageing Thurles’ would like to thank all their sponsors and volunteers, without whom the events run during Positive Ageing Week would not be possible. Many thanks to the Order of Malta, who provided transport and support to people at a number of the events. Thanks again to Mary Finn who gave her time to run our Art Course and who donated a piece of work for the raffle.

Successful Ageing Thurles thank Nancy Tynan, Conor Stakelum, Donal Horgan, Michael Lowry TD, Fr. James Purcell, Paddy Slattery, Marian Dwyer, Mary Doyle, The Premier Line Dancers, Transition Year Students from the Presentation Secondary School, Jimmy Duggan, the staff of Thurles Library and the staff of the Anner Hotel, Thurles for their huge support. They also ask for your support for Mary Finn’s art exhibition at Cashel library this month.

Successful Ageing Thurles would like to thank their generous sponsors, Thurles Credit Union, Michael Lowry TD, Templemore-Thurles Municipal Council, Thurles Lions Club and the Thurles branch of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Positive Ageing Week is a national initiative to celebrate the role of older people in our community. Local charity Successful Ageing Thurles fundraises and runs the events. Positive Ageing Week runs each year around October 1, October 1 being the United Nations International Day of Older People. Local Thurles man Johnny Ryan who attended the Tea Dance says'' You’re as young as you feel, Old age is all in your head!”