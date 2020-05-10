Peake Villa FC toasts its players after a great season

Peake Villa FC Schools Boys and Girls celebrated their 2019 awards night just before the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of all sports activities including soccer.



The event marked the transfer of the baton from outgoing Schools Chairman Paul Twomey to incoming Damien Byrne. The parents, players and coaches present all thanked Paul for doing an excellent job during his term as Chairman and wished Damien well as he began his chairmanship role.



Damien gave a brief speech thanking all the players, parents and coaches for their combined efforts in helping to maintain the high standards that Peake Villa has set for itself on and off the field.

Due to the high volume of players and teams within the club ( see table right for a full breakdown), parents are encouraged to get involved with their children’s teams and to assist in various ways.



As a result, several parents end up coaching teams and progress on to achieve their FAI coaching badges, while other parents assist on match days while attending their child’s game. Without this approach the club would find it difficult to operate the large number of school teams which it does.



Peake Villa caters for ages u6 through to adults and we strive to maintain our player development philosophy with all age groups.



Player development starts in the Academy Age 6-9 every Sunday morning (Boys) and Saturday afternoon (Girls)

Teams have 2 x 1-hour training sessions per week (Astro & Grass)

Goalkeepers have a dedicated 1-hour training session

Participation for all is a club principle, so age-groups are graded and split into squads based on similar skill levels and minimum game time is ensured for all.

All members of the club are Garda vetted and hold Child Welfare Certificates and Peake Villa maintain the following coaching guidelines to assist coaches and ensure the development of all players.



Its coaches, apart from being licensed and experienced, possess a passion for the game and continually demonstrate the ability to work effectively with and develop young players of all skill levels and development stages.

It follows the FAI Player Development plan to ensure that each player gets the most from their individual experiences and develops new skills and a greater love of the game through training and game participation.



Its coaches help to create a fun and creative environment, so each player achieves their potential as top-notch and responsible players on and off the field.

At the end of every season the coaches of each squad are asked to nominate their Player of the Year from within their squad. The player can be nominated for various reasons from most improved player, to best attendance or for having demonstrated the best level of sportsmanship throughout the season. (See winners in the table right).

Peake Villa has achieved many victories on the playing fields since it was founded in 1967 and always strives for success at every level. The clubs is always focused on remaining as a valued sporting organisation at the heart of the Thurles community and at providing ongoing opportunities for the young people of Thurles to enjoy their participation in the great game of football.



A Peake Villa principle which guides the club is that it should provide to its players the opportunity to progress all the way from under 6 through to Youth and Junior football and to strive for county and international representation. Players are also encouraged to help out with younger teams to share their skills.

The following players were presented with their Player of the Year awards on the night.

School Boys U-10A: Peter Casey U10B - Ryan Mullins

U-11A - Darragh O'Dwyer. U-11B - Conor Donnelly

U-12A - Liam Gleeson. U-12B - Ciaran Murphy

U-13A - Jake Jordan. U-13B - Jamie O'Meara

U-14 - Ashton Jordan

U-15 - Conor Wall

U-16 - Tony Galvin

School Girls U-14 – Chloe Shorley

U-16 - Emma Leahy

U-18 - Amy Cummins

Teams Two teams were presented with their TSSDL medals:

U-16 Boys won the u-16 TSSDL Premier Tipperary Cup

U-15 Boys won the u-15 TSSDL Premier League



Young Club Person of the Year Award

The final presentation was the Young Club Person of the Year, this is a new perpetual trophy to be presented to a young player who has continuously demonstrated a high standard of contribution on and off the field. The award was presented to Tony Galvin of the u16 squad, who has been with the club since age 5. He has developed into an outstanding advocate for the club and has contributed to the running of Peake Villa in coaching roles and in numerous fund-raising roles. Tony is currently an assistant coach with the u14 boys, while also progressing his playing career by joining Wexford Youths who play in the National League, for the 2020 season. The link with Wexford Youths has been established through a Peake Villa coach Marcus Burrows who has progressed his coaching career from local schools to national league level. We wish Tony the absolute best as he begins the next level in his soccer career with Wexford Youths.



Peake Villa FC is fundraising for two great local organisations, “COVID Meals on Wheels” and “Thurles Community Hospital”. All club committee members and players have contributed €10 to this great cause. As all staff of both organisations are frontline, we as a club have come together to help during these trying times and to give a little back to the town of Thurles, which has supported our club since it was founded. The club has set up an account for anyone who would like to contribute to the fundraiser via bank transfer to Peake Villa FC Bank of Ireland account IBAN IE06BOFI90446497313934. Please mark donation as COVID with your name.

The club asks all its players, parents and coaches to follow all guidelines and to stay safe for their own sakes and the sake of others as we all come to grips with the pressures of this COVID pandemic.

For further information on Peake Villa visit our website at www.peakevillafc.com