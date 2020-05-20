Community Hospital of the Assumption residents and staff enjoy unique concert

Residents, patients, staff and friends of the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles were treated to an open air concert this week as part of an initiative to bring some cheer to the lives of those in isolation led by a Tipperary Community Policing initiative.

A number of concerts were held around the county for those in nursing home and care facilities and this week it was the turn of the Community Hospital of the Assumption with Parish Priest, Rev Fr James Purcell and Superintendent of An Garda Siochana, Eddie Golden providing the music and song.



“It was a brilliant event and everybody really enjoyed the live music. It was a beautiful day and that helped too as they were all able to get out into the sunshine and listen to the music which went down a real treat. It's amazing how a simple act can bring so much joy to so many people,” said Sgt John McCormack, Tipperary Community Policing Office.



Our photos, taken by Tom Doherty, show the residents and staff giving a wave for all their relations and friends having enjoyed the live music and song in the concert - there was even some dancing on the day. Our second photo (on the right) shows Supt Eddie Golden and Rev Fr James Purcell providing the entertainment for what was a very enjoyable, uplifting and unique event at the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption. Congratulations to all concerned on a simple, but brilliant initiative