Picture Parade: Flan Quigney launches his new book Of Rhyme and Reason in aid of Thurles hospital

All proceeds from this book of poetry which also contains a short drama, goes to Unit C of the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption

Sunday afternoon last at Cabragh Wetlands saw the launch of local man Flan Quigney's book - OF RHYME and REASON - a Covid-19 publication, if ever there was one.



Music by The Monks, and refreshments abounded with social distancing in operation as Thurles Drama Group Chairman, Liam Ryan launched the book and spoke in glowing terms of the author and the publication.



All proceeds from this book will go to Unit C of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, represntatives of which were in attendance for the event and thank Flan for his generosity in thinking of the hospital as the beneficiaries.



The book, which contains poetry and a short play, costs €12 and is on sale in The Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles and in Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre. Alternatively, the book may be ordered direct from the author by emailing - flanquigney@yahoo.ie.



Family, friends and many acquaintences joined Flan for the launch and delighted in the open air event - thankfully the rain stayed away for a while to make for a pleasant afternoon.

Flan was thrilled with the attendance and is looking forward to getting a reaction to the book.

All photos supplied by Paddy Loughnane.