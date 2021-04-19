Gallery: See all the work in progress at the Down Syndrome Tipperary Centre in Thurles

Check out all the images from the refurbishment of the magnificent new Down Syndrom Tipperary Centre in Abbey Road, Thurles which has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.

The project, overseen and organised by Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry, who had been asked by the committee to jump on-board, has been completed to the highest standard with 78 workers having volunteered their time and talents to the centre.

The photos try to convey the scale of the project. However, they are but a snapshot of the overall scheme which was brilliantly executed and which received the support of so many local businesses and tradespeople.

Congratulations to the committee and to all involved in the project.