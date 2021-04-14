GALLERY: Covid-19 vaccine for Irish Wheelchair Association members in Tipperary Town

An air of celebration was palpable in the Irish Wheelcahir Association centre in Tipperary Town on Wednesday of last week as the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was distributed to 47 members of the Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary South, writes Martin Quinn.

The members are very grateful to the Health Service Executive and vaccine rollout staff for coming to the centre and ensuring that their members were prioritised.

The IWA had strongly advocated for and on behalf of their members to ensure that they were prioritised for the vaccines, so this was a very good day for all concerned.

There was a great celebratory atmosphere at the centre on the day with lots of treats provided for members as they began the inoculation process.