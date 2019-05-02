Bell X1 frontman to perform fan favourites at solo Tipperary concert

Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan is bringing his solo tour to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, County Tipperary, on May 11.

Bell X1 has consistently marked the point on the Irish music map where pop and alternative collide with guile, intellect and heart. Single after radio-ravishing single such as The Great Defector and Rocky Took A Lover cemented them in the public consciousness.

And now for this special, up close and personal performance, Paul goes solo and will perform fan favourites as well as new songs from his debut solo LP. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of Ireland’s great songwriters live.

The gig starts at 8pm on May 11. Tickets are €25 and can be got online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie.