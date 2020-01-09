Thurles Care guests and volunteers in festive mood at Christmas party

Thurles Care are a sub group of Thurles Parish Renewal, whose main purpose is to befriend and create happy events for older adults living alone in the Thurles area.

One such event was the annual Christmas dinner in the Anner Hotel attended by 107 people and everyone was in the festive spirit. The highlight of the party was the presence of the Liam MacCarthy and Nolan Cups, which made the day extra special for everyone.

Santa Claus delivered presents to the Anner Hotel and Thurles Care volunteers ensured all guests got a Christmas present. Tickets were sold and lovely prizes raffled which resulted in €550 being raised for Thurles Cathedral re-roofing project. We are extremely grateful for the warm welcome given to all and the delicious meal served up by the wonderful staff and management at the Anner Hotel. Music for the afternoon was provided by John Gorman and his daughter Sarah, with some music and songs from our guests.

Sincere thanks to Order of Malta and Jerry Ryan Coaches (sponsored) for providing transport for the occasion. From Thurles Care we wish everyone good health, peace and happiness for 2020. We thank organisations and individuals for the many generous donations given throughout the year. We are truly grateful to all.