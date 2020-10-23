Discount for online shoppers at Tipperary fashion store Moran's Menswear

Moran's Menswear in Thurles, Tipperary is synonymous with style, quality and affordability in fashion, wedding attire and accessories.

"We have dressed fathers and sons fashionably for generations," the Moran's Menswear team say.

"We have a huge selection of brands to suit every style. We are available for our customers to book a private appointment. Call 0504-21852. 10% off when you shop online and free delivery. Visit www.moransmenswear.ie."