Tipperary store Stakelums Home and Hardware remains open for business during lockdown

As an essential retailer, Stakelums Home and Hardware along with Stakelums Expert Electrical in Thurles, Tipperary remain open for business.

"We have you covered for all your building, DIY, electrical and plumbing needs during this Level 5 lockdown," the team say.

"We ask you to please continue to adhere to our safety guidelines while in store. Remember, you can use our call and collect service, click and collect, or have your order delivered to your home. Visit www.stakelums.ie to shop online today."