Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Brow N Beauty

Unit 2, Crann Ard, Fethard Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The team at Brow N Beauty in Clonmel, Tipperary has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the beauty industry.

Brow B Beauty's website is a one-stop shop for all your beauty product purchases during lockdown. Visit www.brownbeautytraining.com and its Facebook and Instagram pages. Call 052-6128657.

Moran's Menswear

Friar St, Thurles Townparks, Thurles, Tipperary

Moran's Menswear in Thurles, Tipperary is synonymous with style, quality and affordability in fashion, wedding attire and accessories.

"We have dressed fathers and sons fashionably for generations," the Moran's Menswear team say.

"We have a huge selection of brands to suit every style. We are available for our customers to book a private appointment."

10% off when you shop online and free delivery. Visit www.moransmenswear.ie, its Facebook and Instagram pages. Call 0504-21852.

Stakelum's

Racecourse Road, Bawnanattin, Thurles, Tipperary

As an essential retailer, Stakelum's Home and Hardware along with Stakelum's Expert Electrical in Thurles, Tipperary remain open for business.

"We have you covered for all your building, DIY, electrical and plumbing needs during this Level 5 lockdown," the team say.

"We ask you to please continue to adhere to our safety guidelines while in store. Remember, you can use our call and collect service, click and collect, or have your order delivered to your home."

Visit www.stakelums.ie to shop online today and its Facebook and Instagram pages. Call 0504-21900.

Maxi Zoo

Poppyfield Retail Park, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Maxi Zoo's Clonmel store remains open to help make sure all the pets in Ireland are cared for.

Visit www.maxizoo.ie its Facebook and Instagram pages. Call 052-6180728.

Naomi's Cafe

Westgate, Thurles Townparks, Thurles, Tipperary

Naomi's Cafe is open for business during lockdown.

"Every day we handcraft and bake our own scones, tarts and cakes. We source the freshest of raw ingredients as locally as possible and are proud of the produce of Tipperary. We also grow our own salads and vegetables in our garden and polytunnel. Our free range hens provide eggs for the café," the team at Naomi's Cafe say.

Visit www.naomiscafe.ie, its Facebook and Instagram. Call 0504-26266.