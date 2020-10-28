Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Supermacs Thurles

Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary

It's business as usual at Supermacs Thurles. "We are operating takeaway, click and collect, and home delivery. Just call us on 0504-5900/21825 or order online," the team say.

Visit the Supermacs Thurles website, Twitter and Facebook.

Murphy and Ryan Motor Factors

Unit 3, Turtulla Business Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Murphy and Ryan Motor Factors is fully operational. "It's business as usual for us, but to keep our staff and customers safe we have put in place some additional measures which include limiting the number of customers in our store and of course a one way queuing system. Call us on 0504-23699 and we will help you any way we can," say Noel and John.

Customers can also email murphyandryan@hotmail.com and visit its Facebook page.

Carri's Gift Shop

O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Carri's Gift Shop is unfortunately closed again due to Covid-19, but the store will open to try and accommodate its loyal customers ahead of the Christmas season. "We will open Tuesday and Friday from 11am to 1pm for any orders for collection," the team say.

"We are on Instagram and Facebook, where we will be posting stock regularly. Anyone who wishes to contact us or order items may do so through our Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs, or they can also ring us on the specific opening times on 052-6121564. We sincerely hope that people will shop locally, especially at a time like this where all local businesses like ourselves are affected."

Customers can also email carriesgifts@ymail.com.

In the Wardrobe Clonmel and Carrick on Suir

51 Gladstone Street, Clonmel and 17 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Open Friday and Saturday from 10.30am to 1.30pn for collection. Visit the store's Clonmel Facebook and also its Carrick-on-Suir Facebook. Call 052-6189657.

Ryan Design Boutique Clonmel

29 Mitchell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Ryan Design Boutique Clonmel will continue to work hard for its customers during lockdown and will stay connected through social media and its new website. "We will be offering click and collect and a free local delivery service. If you see anything you like on our Facebook or Instagram pages, which we will be updating regularly and would like to reserve and collect in store or pay a deposit on, message through any of our social media platforms or call Elaine on 086-8116310 or 052-612 8110," the team say.