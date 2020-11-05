#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Keep Tipperary in business
River House Café
1 Castle Street, Cahir, Tipperary
Tel: 052-7441951
Email: riverhousecahir@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Clarke's Tyre and Battery Centre
Knockanrawley Business Park, Tipperary Town
Tel: 062-31108 or 086-8383909
Email: clarketyres@yahoo.ie
Website: clarkestyres.ie
Social media: Facebook
Open daily from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and on Saturday's from 9am to 5pm. 24 hour breakdown service operating. Small plant-hire also available.
Lambe Plumbing and Heating Services
4 The Oaks, Farranlahassery, Cahir, Tipperary
Tel: 089-4574897
Email: shane@lambeplumming.ie
Website: www.lambeplumbing.ie
Social media: Facebook
Operating Monday to Friday rom 8am to 5pm.
Laurel The Salon
101 Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 086-3950629
Email: laurelthesalon101@gmail.com
Website: www.laurelthesalon.com
Social media: Facebook
Online skin consultation and reviews are available. Book your Express Lashes and Brows for the festive season on the app, online or through Facebook. Products, gift sets and vouchers are available through click and collect.
D'Bunked
50 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6180476 or 083-8283368
Email: dbunkedclonmel@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Takeaway deli, barista coffee, bakery, event catering, and click and collect are available. A diverse range of products and services in the heart of Clonmel.
