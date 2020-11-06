Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

O'Dwyer Brothers Electrical

42 / 43 Bank Pl, Main Street, Tipperary Town

Tel: 062-51463

Email: odwyerbros@gmail.com

Website: www.odwyerbros.ie

Social media: Facebook

Open Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 6pm for all your electrical and home appliance needs.

The Ha'Penny Place

54 Main Street, Tipperary Town

Tel: 062-52928

Email:

Website: www.thehapennyplace.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm for click and collect with over the phone payments.

O'Rahelly Sports

71 and 72 Main Street, Tipperary Town

Tel: 062-51252

Email: info@orahellysports.ie

Website: www.orahellysports.ie

Social media: Facebook

Open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Free nationwide delivery.

O'Gormans Bakery

61/62 O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6121380

Social media: Facebook

Celebrating 60 years in business this year. Congratulations to Mary, Tony, and sons Anthony and Richard . The cafe is closed, but takeaway remains open from 8.45am for all your coffees and bakery items.

John Kennedy Motors

Cashel Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6121177

Email: johnkennedy@johnkennedymotors.ie

Website: www.johnkennedymotors.ie

Social media: Facebook

John Kennedy Motors is still here for you throughout Level 5 restrictions. Its after sales department remains open for car service, car repairs and parts. To book a service, telephone 052-6121177 or email eddiebrennan@johnkennedymotors.ie or martinabourke@johnkennedymotors.ie. The sales department is also open remotely and ready to assist you with any queries.