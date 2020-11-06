#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
O'Dwyer Brothers Electrical
42 / 43 Bank Pl, Main Street, Tipperary Town
Tel: 062-51463
Email: odwyerbros@gmail.com
Website: www.odwyerbros.ie
Social media: Facebook
Open Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 6pm for all your electrical and home appliance needs.
The Ha'Penny Place
54 Main Street, Tipperary Town
Tel: 062-52928
Email:
Website: www.thehapennyplace.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm for click and collect with over the phone payments.
O'Rahelly Sports
71 and 72 Main Street, Tipperary Town
Tel: 062-51252
Email: info@orahellysports.ie
Website: www.orahellysports.ie
Social media: Facebook
Open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Free nationwide delivery.
O'Gormans Bakery
61/62 O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6121380
Social media: Facebook
Celebrating 60 years in business this year. Congratulations to Mary, Tony, and sons Anthony and Richard . The cafe is closed, but takeaway remains open from 8.45am for all your coffees and bakery items.
John Kennedy Motors
Cashel Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6121177
Email: johnkennedy@johnkennedymotors.ie
Website: www.johnkennedymotors.ie
Social media: Facebook
John Kennedy Motors is still here for you throughout Level 5 restrictions. Its after sales department remains open for car service, car repairs and parts. To book a service, telephone 052-6121177 or email eddiebrennan@johnkennedymotors.ie or martinabourke@johnkennedymotors.ie. The sales department is also open remotely and ready to assist you with any queries.
