Monday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Monday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

TipperaryLive.ie is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Each day on our website and social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post Covid-19.

Your 5@5 each day is brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council.

Thurles Fresh Milk

Brittas Road Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-91900

Website: www.centenarythurles.com

Social media: Facebook

Townhouse Deli

The Mall, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-22348

Email: contact@townhousedeli.com

Website: www.townhousedeli.com

Social media: Facebook

North Tipperary Motor Factors

Cork Rd, Newport, Tipperary

Tel: 061-624733

Email: info@northtipperarymotorfactors.ie

Website: northtipperarymotorfactors.ie

Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Larry O'Keeffe Furniture and Flooring

The Regal Centre, Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6121853

Website: www.larryokeeffe.com

Social media: Facebook

Orders can be placed over the phone for click and collect or through social media.

Thurles Pharmacy

Unit 5 Thurles Shopping Centre, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-24586

Email: thurlespharmacy@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Thurles Pharmacy is here for its customers and hope they are all keeping well and safe. Deliveries available where required.