Monday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Monday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
TipperaryLive.ie is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
Each day on our website and social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post Covid-19.
Thurles Fresh Milk
Brittas Road Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-91900
Website: www.centenarythurles.com
Social media: Facebook
Townhouse Deli
The Mall, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-22348
Email: contact@townhousedeli.com
Website: www.townhousedeli.com
Social media: Facebook
North Tipperary Motor Factors
Cork Rd, Newport, Tipperary
Tel: 061-624733
Email: info@northtipperarymotorfactors.ie
Website: northtipperarymotorfactors.ie
Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
Larry O'Keeffe Furniture and Flooring
The Regal Centre, Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6121853
Website: www.larryokeeffe.com
Social media: Facebook
Orders can be placed over the phone for click and collect or through social media.
Thurles Pharmacy
Unit 5 Thurles Shopping Centre, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-24586
Email: thurlespharmacy@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Thurles Pharmacy is here for its customers and hope they are all keeping well and safe. Deliveries available where required.
