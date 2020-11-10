Tuesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Tuesday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

TipperaryLive.ie is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Each day on our website and social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post Covid-19.

Templemore Chimneys

10 Park Road, Belleville, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-31726

Email: templemorechimneys@gmail.com

Website: www.templemorechimneys.ie

Social media: Facebook

For a high-quality chimney inspection, diagnostics and repair service contact Templemore Chimneys. "We complete works on all types of chimneys and are completely transparent with our pricing," the team say.

Joe's Garden Centre and Gift Shop

Limerick Road, Murgasty, Tipperary Town

Tel: 062-33660

Email: joesgardencentre@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Joe's Garden Centre and Gift Shop is a family run business based in Tipperary Town.

Miss Ellie's

35 Irishtown Upper, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6184540

Email: amy.osullivan0@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Award-winning Miss Ellie's takeaway in Irishtown is one of the Clonmel's oldest and best loved eateries.

Founded in 1981 by David and Helen O'Sullivan, and now run by their daughter Amy, it will celebrate 40 years in business next year.

The owners and staff were all devastated in March when like many other premises they had to quickly shut their doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, in a beautiful and uplifting gesture they had a really colourful mural painted on their window in solidarity with and supporting all front line responders, gladdening the hearts of passers by.

John Morrison BMW

Cork Road, Carrigeen, Cahir, Tipperary

Tel: 052-7441122

Email:

Website: www.morrisonbmw.ie

Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Morrison BMW and MINI's service and parts department is open for business, with the required measures in place. "We offer a collection and delivery service for our customers who may not want to travel. Our sales team is on hand for enquiries on new and used vehicles online or via phone," the team say.