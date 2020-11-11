#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Wednesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Wednesday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
TipperaryLive.ie is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
Each day on our website and social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post Covid-19.
Noonan Motor Factors
Limerick Road, Murgasty, Tipperary
Tel: 062-51001
Email: noonanmotorfactors@gmail.com
Website: www.noonanmotorfactors.com
Social media: Facebook
Get wipers, bulbs and batteries fitted at Noonan Motor Factors. Free battery health check. Full range of welding gases and supplies.
Turas Nua
Benamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Roscrea, Tipperary
Tel: 086-1408713
Email: hello@turasnua.ie
Website: www.turasnua.ie
Social media: Twitter
Power and Walsh
6 Market Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6170720
Email: info@powerwalsh.ie
Website: www.powerwalsh.ie
Social media: Facebook
Power and Walsh, Clonmel is continuing to work behind closed doors during the current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions. Viewings, valuations and market appraisals will continue with protocol in place. So if you’re thinking of selling or buying, contact Power and Walsh.
Recall Security
6B Gurtnafleur Business Park, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6124308
Email: recallsecurity@gmail.com
Website: www.recallsecurity.ie
Recall Security was established 1997. "Our license covers basic guarding, door security and event security. Our staff are qualified in fire prevention and detection, first aid, powers of arrest, powers of search and detection, powers in relation to trespassing, health and safety, and responding to threats and violence. We are a qualified registered security trainer and a certified security consultant," the team.
Horse and Jockey Hotel
Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-44192
Email: info@horseandjockeyhotel.com
Website: www.horseandjockeyhotel.com
Social media: Facebook
