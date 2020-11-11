Wednesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Wednesday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

TipperaryLive.ie is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Each day on our website and social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.



While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post Covid-19.

Noonan Motor Factors

Limerick Road, Murgasty, Tipperary

Tel: 062-51001

Email: noonanmotorfactors@gmail.com

Website: www.noonanmotorfactors.com

Social media: Facebook

Get wipers, bulbs and batteries fitted at Noonan Motor Factors. Free battery health check. Full range of welding gases and supplies.

Turas Nua

Benamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Tel: 086-1408713

Email: hello@turasnua.ie

Website: www.turasnua.ie

Social media: Twitter

Power and Walsh

6 Market Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6170720

Email: info@powerwalsh.ie

Website: www.powerwalsh.ie

Social media: Facebook

Power and Walsh, Clonmel is continuing to work behind closed doors during the current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions. Viewings, valuations and market appraisals will continue with protocol in place. So if you’re thinking of selling or buying, contact Power and Walsh.

Recall Security

6B Gurtnafleur Business Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6124308

Email: recallsecurity@gmail.com

Website: www.recallsecurity.ie

Recall Security was established 1997. "Our license covers basic guarding, door security and event security. Our staff are qualified in fire prevention and detection, first aid, powers of arrest, powers of search and detection, powers in relation to trespassing, health and safety, and responding to threats and violence. We are a qualified registered security trainer and a certified security consultant," the team.

Horse and Jockey Hotel

Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-44192

Email: info@horseandjockeyhotel.com

Website: www.horseandjockeyhotel.com

Social media: Facebook