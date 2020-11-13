#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Friday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
The Mall Curios
The Mall, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-23687
Email: info@themallcurios.ie
Website: www.themallcurios.ie
Social media: Facebook and Twitter
Christmas ornaments and gifts now in store. Option for delivery or collection service.
Cahir Business and Training
Market Yard, Cahir, Tipperary
Tel: 086-8051643
Email: reception@cahirda.com or info@cahirda.com
Website: www.cahirda.com
Social media: Facebook
Cahir Business and Training Centre and Internet Café is closed until December 1, but its weekly lotto draws continue to take place every Wednesday. The centre is available to facilitate secretarial services where it is essential only.
Jerry Ryan Coach Hire
Bowling Green, Loughtagalla, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 087-2520320
Email: info@jerryryanjnr.ie
Website: www.jerryryanjnr.ie
Social media: Facebook
Care Plus Pharmacy
30 Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-58960
Social media: Facebook and Twitter
Connolly Man Clonmel
O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 087-3569402
Email: connollymanclonmel@gmail.com
Website: www.connollyman.com
Social media: Facebook
Connolly Man Clonmel is here to help. During Level 5 restrictions, the store is temporarily closed, but the website is being updated daily with your favourite brands and collections for enquiries. A click and collect service is in operation. If you don't see what you're looking for or need any assistance, contact the team today.
