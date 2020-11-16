Monday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Monday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Premier Meats

Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-20193

Social media: Facebook

Premier Meats is the place for all your free range Christmas turkey and ham. All local produce. Open six days a week.

Clarkes Hardware Templemore

Priory Demesne, Templemore, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-31234

Email: templmore@experthardware.ie

Website: www.experthardware.ie

Social media: Facebook

Healthy House Cahir

Glengall House, The Square, Cahir, Tipperary

Tel: 052-7442719

Email: healthyhousecahir@gmail.com

Website: www.healthyhouse.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Healthy House is a health food shop that believes living a happy, healthy life shouldn’t have to be that complicated. Founder Jennifer Maher struggled to find natural products after the birth of her first baby. Contact the store today for all your health food needs.

The Gourmet Butcher

Unit 10 The Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6189482

Email:info@thegourmetbutcher.ie

Website: www.thegourmetbutcher.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Winner of Tipperary's Best Retail Business 2019, The Gourmet Butcher is a locally owned and independently run artisan butchery based in Clonmel. "At The Gourmet Butcher we believe in quality, consistency, innovation and a commitment to customer satisfaction. We hand pick the finest local suppliers and farmers, ensuring our customers consistent quality and superior meat flavour. We are passionate about the food we produce and proud to showcase the best local produce. All our products are available in store and now online. Open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6pm," the team say.

Whelan Law

Friar Street, St Dominick's Abbey, Cashel, Tipperary

Tel: 062-61110

Email: info@whelanlaw.ie

Website: www.whelanlaw.ie

Whelan Law is an experienced, forward-thinking firm with expertise ranging from personal injury, medical negligence and birth injury to property law and wills and probate.