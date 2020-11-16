#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Monday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Premier Meats
Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-20193
Social media: Facebook
Premier Meats is the place for all your free range Christmas turkey and ham. All local produce. Open six days a week.
Clarkes Hardware Templemore
Priory Demesne, Templemore, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-31234
Email: templmore@experthardware.ie
Website: www.experthardware.ie
Social media: Facebook
Healthy House Cahir
Glengall House, The Square, Cahir, Tipperary
Tel: 052-7442719
Email: healthyhousecahir@gmail.com
Website: www.healthyhouse.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Healthy House is a health food shop that believes living a happy, healthy life shouldn’t have to be that complicated. Founder Jennifer Maher struggled to find natural products after the birth of her first baby. Contact the store today for all your health food needs.
The Gourmet Butcher
Unit 10 The Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-6189482
Email:info@thegourmetbutcher.ie
Website: www.thegourmetbutcher.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Winner of Tipperary's Best Retail Business 2019, The Gourmet Butcher is a locally owned and independently run artisan butchery based in Clonmel. "At The Gourmet Butcher we believe in quality, consistency, innovation and a commitment to customer satisfaction. We hand pick the finest local suppliers and farmers, ensuring our customers consistent quality and superior meat flavour. We are passionate about the food we produce and proud to showcase the best local produce. All our products are available in store and now online. Open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6pm," the team say.
Whelan Law
Friar Street, St Dominick's Abbey, Cashel, Tipperary
Tel: 062-61110
Email: info@whelanlaw.ie
Website: www.whelanlaw.ie
Whelan Law is an experienced, forward-thinking firm with expertise ranging from personal injury, medical negligence and birth injury to property law and wills and probate.
