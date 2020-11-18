#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Wednesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Wednesday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson
Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-22997
Email: info@sfgleeson.ie
Website: offices.sherryfitz.ie/thurles/
Social media: Facebook
Established in 1984, Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson is a family run estate Agency located in Thurles, County Tipperary, providing a comprehensive range of property related services.
Mrs Crogh's Bar
4 Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 085-1164689
Email: mrscroghsbar@mail.com
Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Mrs Crogh's vintage style bar on Parnell Street, Thurles now serves cocktails, gins and whiskeys with pizza and crepes.
John Healy Lawnmowers and Quads
Unit A, Turtulla Business Park, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-44300
Email: office@healylawnmowers.com
Website: healylawnmowers.com
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
John Healy Lawnmowers and Quads supply, service and repair a wide range of garden machinery and quads.
McCormack's Pharmacy
23 Bolton Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 052-199329
Email: info@mccormackspharmacy@gmail.com
Website: mccormackspharmacy.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Established in 2010, McCormack's Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy and healthcare group.
McCormack’s Pharmacy is owned and run by Fergal McCormack. In 2020, McCormack's launched an online store where you can avail of the same services from the comfort of your home with free delivery on orders over €40.
McCormack’s Pharmacy stock a superior range of brands including Uriage, Kinvara, Pestle and Mortar, Decléor, Luna by Lisa, BPerfect, Carter Beauty, SOSU by Suzanne Jackson to name a few.
"Our highly trained staff can offer you the best expert advice on all your health and beauty needs. Pop into one of our store today to experience it for yourself. Our 10% off discount code for online shoppers is MCC10," Fergal says.
Tipperary Lighting
Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-23636
Email: tipperarylighting@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Open as normal Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on