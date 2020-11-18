Wednesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Wednesday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson

Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-22997

Email: info@sfgleeson.ie

Website: offices.sherryfitz.ie/thurles/

Social media: Facebook

Established in 1984, Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson is a family run estate Agency located in Thurles, County Tipperary, providing a comprehensive range of property related services.

Mrs Crogh's Bar

4 Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 085-1164689

Email: mrscroghsbar@mail.com

Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Mrs Crogh's vintage style bar on Parnell Street, Thurles now serves cocktails, gins and whiskeys with pizza and crepes.

John Healy Lawnmowers and Quads

Unit A, Turtulla Business Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-44300

Email: office@healylawnmowers.com

Website: healylawnmowers.com

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

John Healy Lawnmowers and Quads supply, service and repair a wide range of garden machinery and quads.

McCormack's Pharmacy

23 Bolton Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-199329

Email: info@mccormackspharmacy@gmail.com

Website: mccormackspharmacy.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Established in 2010, McCormack's Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy and healthcare group.

McCormack’s Pharmacy is owned and run by Fergal McCormack. In 2020, McCormack's launched an online store where you can avail of the same services from the comfort of your home with free delivery on orders over €40.

McCormack’s Pharmacy stock a superior range of brands including Uriage, Kinvara, Pestle and Mortar, Decléor, Luna by Lisa, BPerfect, Carter Beauty, SOSU by Suzanne Jackson to name a few.

"Our highly trained staff can offer you the best expert advice on all your health and beauty needs. Pop into one of our store today to experience it for yourself. Our 10% off discount code for online shoppers is MCC10," Fergal says.

Tipperary Lighting

Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-23636

Email: tipperarylighting@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Open as normal Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.