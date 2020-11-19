#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Thursday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Thursday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
PJ Broderick Thurles
Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-22811
Email: info@pjbroderick.ie
Website: pjbroderick.ie
Kerton's Garage
Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 087-6413038
Website: kertonscarsales.ie
Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Kerton’s Garage pride itself on customer satisfaction, quality of service and competitive prices. "We are 30 years in business and family run. We focus on high quality automotive service that you can depend on year after year. What ever the issue, feel free to drop in for a free quotation or friendly advice," the team say.
FRS South Tipperary
Tel: 052-7441598
Email: info@frscahir.ie
Website: frscahir.ie
Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Farm Relief Services (FRS) Cahir is a farmer owned co-op. Open Monday to Friday 8am to 5.30pm and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.
FRS Cahir has a large agri-store with a wide range of products available, from household to farmyard. It also has many skilled operators to help provide temporary labour and farm services on your farm.
Visit FRS's online store, but if you don’t see something you need call the team on 052-7441598. Keep an eye on FRS's social media pages for upcoming news and specials.
Nutrition By Laurann
Tel: 085-7337432
Email: info@nutritionbylaurann.ie
Website: nutritionbylaurann.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly from Grange, Clonmel runs a consultancy business called Nutrition by Laurann. Usually running clinics and providing nutrition talks and workshops in Tipperary and nationally, the past few months have definitely taken a little adjustment. Realising the health impact of lockdown and the increased need for nutritional support, Laurann quickly found a way to pivot her business and has developed a range of online nutrition consultation packages as well as online corporate wellness packages in order to continue to support her clients.
With Christmas fast approaching and health being the greatest gift of all, a nutrition consultation voucher is the perfect choice. It includes your one-to-one nutrition consultation, nutritional, physical and lifestyle analysis along with your personalised diet plan, recipes, tailored nutrition recommendations and full support from a qualified nutritionist.
Murphy Candles
Tel: 052-7441945
Email: danielle@murphycandles.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Murphy Candles has created great value candle hampers for Christmas. Spread some Christmas cheer with the wonderful hampers, which are available for call and collect or home delivery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on