Thursday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

PJ Broderick Thurles

Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-22811

Email: info@pjbroderick.ie

Website: pjbroderick.ie

Kerton's Garage

Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 087-6413038

Website: kertonscarsales.ie

Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Kerton’s Garage pride itself on customer satisfaction, quality of service and competitive prices. "We are 30 years in business and family run. We focus on high quality automotive service that you can depend on year after year. What ever the issue, feel free to drop in for a free quotation or friendly advice," the team say.

FRS South Tipperary

Tel: 052-7441598

Email: info@frscahir.ie

Website: frscahir.ie

Social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Farm Relief Services (FRS) Cahir is a farmer owned co-op. Open Monday to Friday 8am to 5.30pm and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

FRS Cahir has a large agri-store with a wide range of products available, from household to farmyard. It also has many skilled operators to help provide temporary labour and farm services on your farm.

Visit FRS's online store, but if you don’t see something you need call the team on 052-7441598. Keep an eye on FRS's social media pages for upcoming news and specials.

Nutrition By Laurann

Tel: 085-7337432

Email: info@nutritionbylaurann.ie

Website: nutritionbylaurann.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly from Grange, Clonmel runs a consultancy business called Nutrition by Laurann. Usually running clinics and providing nutrition talks and workshops in Tipperary and nationally, the past few months have definitely taken a little adjustment. Realising the health impact of lockdown and the increased need for nutritional support, Laurann quickly found a way to pivot her business and has developed a range of online nutrition consultation packages as well as online corporate wellness packages in order to continue to support her clients.

With Christmas fast approaching and health being the greatest gift of all, a nutrition consultation voucher is the perfect choice. It includes your one-to-one nutrition consultation, nutritional, physical and lifestyle analysis along with your personalised diet plan, recipes, tailored nutrition recommendations and full support from a qualified nutritionist.

Murphy Candles

Tel: 052-7441945

Email: danielle@murphycandles.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Murphy Candles has created great value candle hampers for Christmas. Spread some Christmas cheer with the wonderful hampers, which are available for call and collect or home delivery.