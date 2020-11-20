#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Friday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Friday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Premier Blinds and Curtains
Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-22221
Email: premierblinds10@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Premier Blinds and Curtains supply and fit window blinds, curtains, awnings and canopies. Covering Thurles, Nenagh, Borrisokane, Ballina, Urlingford, Ballingarry, Killenaule, Tipperary Town, Cashel, Fethard, Clonmel, Cahir and surrounding areas.
Hyland's Pharmacy
Main Street, Templemore, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-35781
Email: hylandspharmacy@careplus.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Michael and his team believe in bringing the best to the Templemore community. The friendly team are on hand to offer expert advice and services for your health and well being.
Healthy Haven
24 Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary
Tel: 0504-58659
Email: healthyhaventhurles@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
All your health food needs along with takeaway smoothies, fresh juices, teas and coffees right in the centre of Thurles. From Alfalfa Seeds to zinc - your A to Z of health foods and supplements - if you can't see it, ask! The team will do its best to get it for you.
The Narrow Space
14 Mitchell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Tel: 087-6799361
Email: thenarrowspace@eircom.net
Social media: Facebook
A treasure trove of beautiful things including ceramics, jewellery, candles, cards, pottery, wood and kiddies toys, most of them designed and made in Ireland.
Healthy House
The Square, Cahir, Tipperary
Tel: 052-7442719
Email: healthyhousecahir@gmail.com
Website: healthyhouse.ie
Social media: Facebook
The award-winning Healthy House is a small and unique Irish health shop selling the best quality supplements and wholefoods, aromatherapy, natural remedies, gift hampers, lots of local and Irish handmade crafts, and much more.
