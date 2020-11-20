Friday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Friday's 5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Premier Blinds and Curtains

Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-22221

Email: premierblinds10@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Premier Blinds and Curtains supply and fit window blinds, curtains, awnings and canopies. Covering Thurles, Nenagh, Borrisokane, Ballina, Urlingford, Ballingarry, Killenaule, Tipperary Town, Cashel, Fethard, Clonmel, Cahir and surrounding areas.

Hyland's Pharmacy

Main Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-35781

Email: hylandspharmacy@careplus.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Michael and his team believe in bringing the best to the Templemore community. The friendly team are on hand to offer expert advice and services for your health and well being.

Healthy Haven

24 Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-58659

Email: healthyhaventhurles@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

All your health food needs along with takeaway smoothies, fresh juices, teas and coffees right in the centre of Thurles. From Alfalfa Seeds to zinc - your A to Z of health foods and supplements - if you can't see it, ask! The team will do its best to get it for you.

The Narrow Space

14 Mitchell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 087-6799361

Email: thenarrowspace@eircom.net

Social media: Facebook

A treasure trove of beautiful things including ceramics, jewellery, candles, cards, pottery, wood and kiddies toys, most of them designed and made in Ireland.

Healthy House

The Square, Cahir, Tipperary

Tel: 052-7442719

Email: healthyhousecahir@gmail.com

Website: healthyhouse.ie

Social media: Facebook

The award-winning Healthy House is a small and unique Irish health shop selling the best quality supplements and wholefoods, aromatherapy, natural remedies, gift hampers, lots of local and Irish handmade crafts, and much more.